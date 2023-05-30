We take a look at each players’ overall goals tally, conversion rate, shot accuracy and minutes per goal statistics.

Following the conclusion of another rollercoaster 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season, it’s that time of year when club’s dissect each players individual data over the entire duration of the campaign.

With teams up and down the country now starting to post their end-of-season squad update, offering fans an insight into which players are set to be released or retained ahead of next term, we decided to take an in-depth look into the statistics of the league’s top goalscorers.

PFA Scotland ‘Player of the Year’ and Celtic talisman Kyogo Furuhashi topped the chart with 27 top-flight goals to his name, closely followed by Motherwell’s Dutch striker Kevin van Veen (25) and Hearts’ hitman Lawrence Shankland (24). A total of 16 players hit double figures over the course of the Premiership season.

Here, GlasgowWorld looks into there overall tally, conversion rate, minutes per goal and shot accuracy over the past 11 months:

1 . Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) Goals: 27, Conversion rate: 36%, Mins per goal: 86, Shot accuracy: 57%

2 . Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) Goals: 25, Conversion rate: 29%, Mins per goal: 127, Shot accuracy: 62%

3 . Lawrence Shankland (Hearts) Goals: 24, Conversion rate: 29%, Mins per goal: 127, Shot accuracy: 61%

4 . James Tavernier (Rangers) Goals: 16, Conversion rate: 24%, Mins per goal: 210, Shot accuracy: 62%