Celtic defeated Scottish League Cup holders Rangers 5-4 on penalties in a classic final at Hampden Park that finished 3-3 after extra-time - with Daizen Maeda the spot-kick hero for the Parkhead side.

The Japanese winger scored the winner in a sudden death shootout after netting in a pulsating encounter in Mount Florida as Gers manager Philippe Clement was left still searching for his first victory against their Old Firm rivals.

In what turned out to be a drama-filled clash, Hoops full-back Greg Taylor made amends for gifting Nedim Bajrami a first-half opener by equalising after the break via a wicked deflection before a clinical run and finish from Maeda swung the game in Celtic’s favour.

Mohamed Diomande hauled Rangers back on level terms midway through the second half but Nicolas Kuhn thought he had wrapped up the win for Celtic in the 87th minute only for Light Blues substitute Danilo to respond almost immediately to take the game to extra-time.

Following a drab additional 30 minutes devoid of any real quality as fatigue began to set in for both sets of players, goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel denied Ridvan Yilmaz from the penalty spot before Maeda secured the trophy to maintain Brendan Rodgers’ unbeaten record at the national stadium and keep Celtic on course for a domestic treble.

