Rangers stunned Glasgow rivals Celtic to inflict a first defeat of the season on the reigning champions with a 3-0 win as Philippe Clement ended his Old Firm hoodoo in impressive fashion.

The struggling Ibrox boss managed to ease some of the pressure mounting on him after dropped points against St Mirren and Motherwell over the festive period. His side were fired up from the outset to run out emphatic winners for the first time in the derby fixture since May 2023.

Ianis Hagi sparked the home support into life when he drilled home a 25-yard strike with just seven minutes on the clock before Robin Propper slid home a second after the break and substitute Danilo scored within moments of stepping onto the pitch to wrap up a comprehensive win for the Light Blues.

Some of the shine was taken off the victory when Celtic midfielder Arne Engels was struck by a missile thrown from the crowd, but the result saw Rangers move 11 points behind Brendan Rodgers’ side, who were far from their best in Govan.

Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look at the story of the match through the camera lenses from photographers placed around the ground to capture the best of the action.

1 . Tifo display Both teams walk out onto the Ibrox pitch to be greeted by an impressive tifo display from Rangers supporters housed in the Copland Road stand. | SNS Group

2 . Ibrox Disaster remembered A detailed view of a wreath on display outside Ibrox Stadium after a commemorative service was held in memory of victims of the Ibrox Disaster | Getty Images

3 . A famous face spotted! Newcastle United hero and all-time Premier League top scorer Alan Shearer poses for a photo with a Rangers fan on his first visit to an Old Firm match. | Getty Images