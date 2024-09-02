Celtic continued their Old Firm dominance as they cruised to a 3-0 victory against Rangers in the first derby showdown of the season at Parkhead on Sunday.

The Ibrox side made the short trip across with city looking for their first win in Glasgow’s east end since 2021. However, Philippe Clement’s side fell behind after a bright start when Daizen Maeda fired the hosts in front on 17 minutes. And Kyogo Furuhashi doubled the Hoops lead shortly before the interval with a low 25-yard drive into the bottom corner.

Skipper Callum McGregor made it three with a stunning long-range effort as Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers brought on Deadline Day signings Arne Engels and Luke McCowan midway through the second half.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has yet to beat the reigning Premiership champions in five attempts, with Celtic now five points clear of their rivals after four games of the campaign heading into the international break.

Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look at the story of the match through the camera lenses from photographers placed around the ground to capture the best of the action.

