The summer transfer window is fast approaching with clubs across the country laying out their lists of potential incomings and outgoings.

It’s been a season of mixed fortunes for the two Premiership sides in Glasgow. Celtic have clinched their third consecutive league title but made hard work of it at times under Brendan Rodgers, while enduring another hugely disappointing Champions League campaign.

Meanwhile, Rangers got their hands of the League Cup trophy back in December - Philippe Clement’s first piece of silverware following his appointment as Michael Beale’s successor two months earlier - but saw their title challenge fizzle out when the pressure began to ramp up over the last two months of the season.

New signings will inevitably arrive at both clubs during the off-season, but there will be plenty of movement around former players too. Several ex-stars from Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs of years gone by have all tried to make their mark down south this term.

Now 33 have been released by their clubs in the EFL Championship, League One and League Two, and have started hunting for a new club. Here, GlasgowWorld looks at a selection of players who are now eyeing fresh starts elsewhere ahead of next term.

1 . Andy King (Bristol City) Previous SPFL club: Rangers

2 . Liam Kelly (Coventry City) Previous SPFL club: Kilmarnock

3 . Greg Docherty (Hull City) Previous SPFL clubs: Hamilton, Rangers, Hibs