It’s a massive weekend for Celtic and Rangers in the Scottish Premiership as the title race continues to heat up.

Glasgow’s big two clubs have a global fanbase with supporters often tuning into games worldwide. A number of celebrities have nailed their colours to the mast over the years including rappers, TV stars and Hollywood actors.

Even Partick Thistle have a following in the United States with actor David Hasselhoff declaring his allegiance towards the Maryhill club after making several appearances in public sporting the yellow and red striped Jags strip.

With two members of popular K-Pop girl group STAYC recently mistaking a US baseball team’s colours, the Texas Rangers, with a vintage Rangers 1996-97 home shirt - synonomous with players such as Brian Laudrup and Paul Gascoigne - during a live performance at a concert in Dallas, we thought it was time to explore a list of celebrities to have donned their team’s colours.

Here’s our definitive guide to 35 famous faces of star and screen who have been spotted out and about wearing Glasgow football colours:

1 . K-Pop - Rangers STAYC, an all-female South Korean pop band, rose to fame in 2020 with their debut album Star to a Young Culture

2 . Macklemore - Celtic US singer Macklemore delighted Celtic fans after donning a personalised strip during a live performance in New York last month

3 . Drew McIntyre - Rangers WWE superstar and big Gers fan McIntyre previously vowed to give his club a custom championship belt to mark their title triumph under Steven Gerrard.

4 . David Hasselhoff - Partick Thistle The former Baywatch star began following the Firhill club after performing in a panto in Glasgow in 2015, describing them as ‘a team for the people’