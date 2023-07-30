52 famous Rangers fans, including wrestlers, singers and film stars - gallery

Rangers are adding new signings as they prepare for the start of their domestic campaign. After finishing last season without a trophy, the Gers will be keen to get things off to a strong start under manager Michael Beale. Fans will be excited to see what happens at Ibrox as the leage gets underway next weekend - including a collection of stars featuring professional golfers, former wrestlers, musicians, footballers, actors, televsion presenters alongside former Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United players.