52 famous Rangers fans, including wrestlers, singers and film stars - gallery

Rangers are adding new signings as they prepare for the start of their domestic campaign. After finishing last season without a trophy, the Gers will be keen to get things off to a strong start under manager Michael Beale. Fans will be excited to see what happens at Ibrox as the leage gets underway next weekend - including a collection of stars featuring professional golfers, former wrestlers, musicians, footballers, actors, televsion presenters alongside former Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United players.
Take a look at Rangers’ famous fans.
1. Tom Stoltman
Two-time World’s Strongest Man winner Stoltman often competes in strong man events across the world with his older brother Luke often wears his Rangers shirt abroad and was given a VIP tour of the stadium last year. Often mingles with supporters and was in Seville for the Europa League Final.
2. Nathan Evans
Nathan Evans had a TikTok hit with Wellerman. He is known for his love of Rangers and has been invited to perform at the Ibrox fan village for matchdays. Photo: Jo Hanley
3. Drew McIntyre
Ayrshire-born WWE professional wrestler, now based in Florida, is a diehard fan of the Ibrox men and has been pictured wearing his Rangers shirt at events backstage on several occasions.
4. Chris Waddle
Famously trolled Celtic on Twitter after Rangers’ Scottish Cup win back in 2016 ended the Hoops’ dreams of clinching a double, making his feelings perfectly clear as to where his allegiance lies in the process. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers