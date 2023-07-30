Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Bonfire Night celebrations at Glasgow Green cancelled indefinitely

52 famous Rangers fans, including wrestlers, singers and film stars - gallery

These 52 celebrities will follow follow Rangers next season.

By Paul Trainer , Lewis Anderson
Published 30th Jul 2023, 14:12 BST

Rangers are adding new signings as they prepare for the start of their domestic campaign. After finishing last season without a trophy, the Gers will be keen to get things off to a strong start under manager Michael Beale. Fans will be excited to see what happens at Ibrox as the leage gets underway next weekend - including a collection of stars featuring professional golfers, former wrestlers, musicians, footballers, actors, televsion presenters alongside former Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United players.

Take a look at Rangers’ famous fans.

Two-time World’s Strongest Man winner Stoltman often competes in strong man events across the world with his older brother Luke often wears his Rangers shirt abroad and was given a VIP tour of the stadium last year. Often mingles with supporters and was in Seville for the Europa League Final.

1. Tom Stoltman

Two-time World’s Strongest Man winner Stoltman often competes in strong man events across the world with his older brother Luke often wears his Rangers shirt abroad and was given a VIP tour of the stadium last year. Often mingles with supporters and was in Seville for the Europa League Final.

Nathan Evans had a TikTok hit with Wellerman. He is known for his love of Rangers and has been invited to perform at the Ibrox fan village for matchdays.

2. Nathan Evans

Nathan Evans had a TikTok hit with Wellerman. He is known for his love of Rangers and has been invited to perform at the Ibrox fan village for matchdays. Photo: Jo Hanley

Ayrshire-born WWE professional wrestler, now based in Florida, is a diehard fan of the Ibrox men and has been pictured wearing his Rangers shirt at events backstage on several occasions.

3. Drew McIntyre

Ayrshire-born WWE professional wrestler, now based in Florida, is a diehard fan of the Ibrox men and has been pictured wearing his Rangers shirt at events backstage on several occasions.

Famously trolled Celtic on Twitter after Rangers’ Scottish Cup win back in 2016 ended the Hoops’ dreams of clinching a double, making his feelings perfectly clear as to where his allegiance lies in the process.

4. Chris Waddle

Famously trolled Celtic on Twitter after Rangers’ Scottish Cup win back in 2016 ended the Hoops’ dreams of clinching a double, making his feelings perfectly clear as to where his allegiance lies in the process. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Next Page
Page 1 of 13
Related topics:RangersCelebrities