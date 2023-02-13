6 next Motherwell manager candidates following Steven Hammell’s departure

The Steelmen are bidding to retain their top-flight status, spanning 38 years.

Motherwell have began their search for a new manager after club legend Steven Hammell was sacked following a nightmare Scottish Cup fifth round exit at the hands of Championship side Raith Rovers on Saturday.

The Steelmen are on the lookout for a new boss after their 3-1 defeat at Stark’s Park in Kirkcaldy, leaving the club’s board with little option but to wield the axe amid a dismal run of form and performances.

The North Lanarkshire side currently occupy 11th spot in the Scottish Premiership table on 20 points, with only Dundee United below the Fir Park outfit on goal difference heading into the business end of the season.

Steven Hammell's time as Motherwell manager is up after losing to Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup.

The announcement was made at a difficult time for the club with chief executive Alan Burrows leaving his role to take up the same position at Aberdeen in the coming weeks.

As Motherwell bid to avoid dropping out of the top-flight of Scottish football for the first time since 1985, GlasgowWorld takes a look at front-runners who could be tasked with saving their Premiership status.

Stuart Kettlewell

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell. Picture: SNS

The former Ross County manager, who worked alongside Steven Ferguson in Dingwall, has been placed in interim charge after his recent appointment to work within the club’s youth academy. He will be in the dugout during Wednesday night’s Premiership clash against St Mirren at Fir Park. If he emerges with a win in midweek, could he be in pole position for the role?

Kettlewell and Ferguson led the Staggies to the Championship title in his first season and helped the club to retain their Premiership status the following year but he lasted just six months when taking over the reins himself in June 2020, with the club sitting bottom of the league. Fans will have their reservations given he would tread a similar path to Hammell who struggled to get the best out of his under-performing squad.

Jack Ross

The ex-St Mirren and Hibernian boss has gained extensive managerial experience in Scottish football and is likely to be mentioned in the running by supporters and pundits alike for the vacant position.

The 46-year-old most recently endured a difficult spell at Dundee United, which saw him relieved of his duties following a 9-0 thrashing by Celtic, just weeks after after a humiliating 7-0 defeat to AZ Alkmaar in the second leg of their Europa League qualifier. During his time at Easter Road, Ross guided the Hibees to a third-placed finish and two cup final appearances.

Jim Goodwin

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin remains in charge for the weekend trip to Hibernian. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Could the Irishman be in line for an immediate return to management after his 11-month stint as Aberdeen boss ended after an embarrassing Scottish Cup exit to West of Scotland side Darvel, sandwiched by heavy defeats to Hearts (5-0) at Tynecastle and Hibernian 6-0 at Easter Road?

While his venture in the North East didn’t go to plan, the 41-year-old displayed his managerial quailities at Alloa Athletic by guiding the part-time Wasps to the Championship. That eventually earned him a move to St Mirren, where he had already etched his name into the club legends category during his playing career. He secured famous victories over Rangers and Celtic, steered the Buddies to two cup semi-finals and agonisingly fell short off a historic top-six finish. Knows how to operate on a smaller budget.

Paul Lambert

The former Well’ hero has been linked with the current Aberdeen vacancy in recent weeks and is reportedly keen to a return to Scotland after several years working down south. Would the opportunity to re-build one of his old clubs on and off the park appeal?

Enjoyed an illustrious playing career with the likes of Celtic and Borussia Dortmund. His managerial career looked promising at one stage after enjoying varyin degrees of success at Wycombe, Colchester United, Norwich City and Aston Villa. However, things didn’t go to plan at Blackburn Rovers, Wolves, Stoke City and most recently Ipswich Town, so a return north of the border could be what’s require to resurrect his career. Would he feel any sense of loyalty towards the Steelmen after a successfull three-year playing spell in North Lanarkshire and given the precarious position they currently find themselves in?

Thomas Courts

Dundee United manager Tam Courts.

It is understood the former Dundee United boss is under consideration after departing Budapest Honved by mutual consent back in October. Has developed a strong coaching reputation during his time at Tannadice, helping the Tangerines qualify for Europe after a fourth-placed finish prior to his decision to head abroad.

Took his first steps into management with Kelty Hearts, helping the Fife club rise up through SPFL. Courts was attracting interest from Croatian side HNK Rijeka last year before opting to test himself in Hungarian football.

Owen Coyle

The well-travelled 56-year-old has steered Queen’s Park to the Scottish Championship summit and might not want to leave the Spiders at this moment of time to trade a promotion race for a relegation battle. Like Lambert, he enjoyed a two-year stint at Fir Park, scoring over 20 goals and is already well-liked by many supporters.

