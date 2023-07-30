77 famous Celtic fans, including singers, rappers and film stars - gallery

After the excitement of a treble winning season then the dramatic departure of Ange Postecoglou, Brendan Rodgers returned ready to lead Celtic into the new league campaign. Celtic fans will look to new recruits like Hyun-Jun Yang, Hyeok-Kyu Kwon and Maik Nawrocki to add to the successful squad in place as the team compete in Scotland and in Europe.
Before the new football season gets underway here’s 77 famous Celtic fans including singers, television actors, film stars, rappers alongside former Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest players.
1. James Allan
The Glasvegas frontman has spoken about growing up near Celtic Park and going to matches with his dad: “My first proper match was Celtic v Hearts. I was standing in The Jungle at Celtic Park. It was the first time I went into Paradise and it was pretty magical.” Photo: Stuart Westwood
2. Paul Anderson
Peaky Blinders actor Paul Anderson, left, declared his allegiances by appearing in a video on Kieran Tierney’s Twitter feed in character as Arthur Shelby holding up a Celtic shirt. Photo: SCC
3. Elvis Costello
Elvis Costello, born Declan McManus, is from a Celtic supporting family with Irish roots - his brother Ronan has sung at Celtic Park.
4. Stan Collymore
Popular broadcaster and former Nottingham Forest striker Collymore is never afraid to air an opinion on events in Scottish football and previously stated to being a Rangers fan before changing allegiance to Celtic after receiving various forms of abuse. He commented: “Celtic fans worldwide. I was told as a kid you were my enemy. I learned you’re my closest friends.”