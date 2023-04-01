Register
10 famous faces that have visited Ibrox Stadium

Here’s some of the celebrities that have visited the home of Rangers.

By Declan McConville
Published 1st Apr 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 16:04 BST

As well as one of football’s great stadiums, Ibrox has hosted a number of concerts and special events over the years with legendary crooners and pop stars arriving at the home of Rangers Football Club.

A numer of celebrities have also been frequent visitors to support the team.

Here’s some of the big names that have appeared at Ibrox.

Singer Amy Macdonald was a special guest at a Rangers match at Ibrox in 2012 and is a fan of the club.

1. Amy Macdonald

Singer Amy Macdonald was a special guest at a Rangers match at Ibrox in 2012 and is a fan of the club.

Sir Sean Connery became a Rangers supporter and a close friend of former Ibrox chairman Sir David Murray

2. Sean Connery

Sir Sean Connery became a Rangers supporter and a close friend of former Ibrox chairman Sir David Murray Photo: JACK GUEZ

Ol' Blue Eyes visited Ibrox back in 1990 with one of the most memorable performances at the stadium in front of a crowd of 11,000 during the European City of Culture year.

3. Frank Sinatra

Ol’ Blue Eyes visited Ibrox back in 1990 with one of the most memorable performances at the stadium in front of a crowd of 11,000 during the European City of Culture year. Photo: Daniel Rosenblum

The 'Face to Face' tour was a huge success for Elton John and Billy Joel as they treated fans to 33 songs at Ibrox in June 1998.

4. Elton John

The ‘Face to Face’ tour was a huge success for Elton John and Billy Joel as they treated fans to 33 songs at Ibrox in June 1998.

