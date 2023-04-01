10 famous faces that have visited Ibrox Stadium

Here’s some of the celebrities that have visited the home of Rangers.
As well as one of football’s great stadiums, Ibrox has hosted a number of concerts and special events over the years with legendary crooners and pop stars arriving at the home of Rangers Football Club.
A numer of celebrities have also been frequent visitors to support the team.
Here’s some of the big names that have appeared at Ibrox.
1. Amy Macdonald
Singer Amy Macdonald was a special guest at a Rangers match at Ibrox in 2012 and is a fan of the club.
2. Sean Connery
Sir Sean Connery became a Rangers supporter and a close friend of former Ibrox chairman Sir David Murray Photo: JACK GUEZ
3. Frank Sinatra
Ol’ Blue Eyes visited Ibrox back in 1990 with one of the most memorable performances at the stadium in front of a crowd of 11,000 during the European City of Culture year. Photo: Daniel Rosenblum
4. Elton John
The ‘Face to Face’ tour was a huge success for Elton John and Billy Joel as they treated fans to 33 songs at Ibrox in June 1998.