A combined Celtic and Rangers starting XI based on most valuable players - gallery

Players from the two Glasgow clubs make up the Scottish Premiership stars with the highest market values but how would a combined starting XI look?

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 30th Apr 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 10:59 BST

The 2022/23 season is drawing to a close with only a few rounds of Scottish Premiership fixtures remaining before clubs start thinking about the next pre-season and the summer transfer window.

Celtic and Rangers are both expected to be in for busy summer with it currently looking like the Ibrox club will be in for a massive overhaul of stars while the Hoops aim to keep a hold of their impressive current crop of talent.

Ahead of today’s Scottish Cup semi-final clash at Hampden Park, we’ve taken a fresh look at Transfermarkt’s latest market valuations of players in the Scottish Premiership.

Here is how a starting XI of the division’s most valuable players in each position would look:

1.

Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

Market value - £1.5m

2. Joe Hart - GK

Market value - £1.5m

Market value - £7m

3. James Tavernier - RB

Market value - £7m

Market value - £9.7m

4. Cameron Carter-Vickers - CB

Market value - £9.7m Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

