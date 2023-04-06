Register
NationalWorldTV
The ten best tops we found at the new Classic Football Shirts pop-up store in Glasgow

Classic Football Shirts have brought their store to Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:12 BST

Having already established shops in Manchester and London, Classic Football Shirts have returned to Glasgow.

Their new pop-up store can be found on the ground floor of the St Enoch Centre at Unit 48 where they will be based for the next ten days (April 16).

They have a wide range of jerseys on offer from Celtic and Rangers to international shirts with some vintage gems and classic designs.

We visited the store today and here’s the best shirts we found.

Celtic 1995/97 - This jersey saw the Hoops end their six year hiatus without winning a trophy as Tommy Burns’ side defeated Airdrie by a single goal from Pierre van Hooijdonk in the 1995 Scottish Cup final.

Queen’s Park 1998/01 - Featuring their iconic white and black hoops along with long time sponsor Irn-Bru. They are currently a club on the rise. The team won promotion to the Second Division in this jersey.

Rangers 1997/99 - A jersey that will hold mixed feelings for Gers fans as although they saw their side complete a historic ninth title in this shirt, it was also the jersey which they lost the coveted 10 in a row to Celtic.

Partick Thistle 2006/07 - This Thistle away jersey saw them to a seventh place finish in the Championship. Over the years, the Jags have produced a number of memorable jerseys away from their traditional yellow and red strips.

