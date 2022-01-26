The well-travelled Scotland international has returned to the SWPL outfit for a THIRD spell

Abbi Grant is unveiled as Glasgow City’s second January arrival after signing on loan from Leicester City (Image: Georgia Reynolds/Glasgow City FC)

Glasgow City have announced the signing of Scotland international Abbi Grant on loan from Leicester City until the end of the season.

The striker returns to the club for her third spell having previously featured for the 15-time SWPL champions in 2013-15 and 2017-18.

She left to join Belgian side Anderlecht and during his time in Europe, helped her team-mates win the Belgian Super League.

Grant has scored 67 goals for City across her two previous spells and played over 100 matches for the club along with clinching four Scottish Women’s Premier League titles, two Scottish Cups and an SWPL Cup.

Grant also became the first Glasgow City player to win the SWPL Player of the Month award twice.

The Scotland international has seven caps to her name and scored in her last two appearances for the National Team at the Pinatar Cup in 2020.

Speaking after re-joining the club for a THIRD spell, Grant said: “Glasgow City has always felt like home to me having achieved so much here previously.

“Having spent the past few seasons in the WSL, it is an amazing feeling to come back to this club and I cannot wait to use my experience to help the club achieve their aspirations for this season.

“For me personally this is a great opportunity to help the team continue to win games and hopefully trophies at the end of the season.”

Commenting on her latest addition to the squad, head coach Gleeson stated: “We are delighted to welcome Abbi Grant back to Glasgow City FC.