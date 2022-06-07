The Old Firm clubs are both expecting a busy summer transfer window.

One of Celtic’s early summer transfer targets has been told to ignore interest from the SPL champions.

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron has shown signs of his undoubted promise at Pittodrie after returning from a loan spell at League Two champions Kielty Hearts during the first half of last season.

The 19-year-old was thrust into the Dons lineup and repaid manager Jim Goodwin’s faith by impressing as he made 15 appearances before the end of the campaign.

His performances have led to interest from Celtic and the Scottish Daily Express have reported Barron was watched by Hoops representatives during Scotland Under-21s goalless draw against their Belgian counterparts.

But with speculation over a possible offer starting to mount, Aberdeen legend Duncan Shearer has insisted the young midfielder should ‘stay focused and try and gain as much experience as possible’.

He told The Press and Journal: “He should be flattered with the link to the Hoops – they are the Scottish champions after all – but my advice is to try to ignore if it he can.

“He cannot influence what happens here but he should listen to his agent, his manager and his team-mates around him at Pittodrie.

“It is very easy, especially for a teenager, to have their head turned when they are linked with a big move but Barron has only been in the Dons first team for a matter of months.

“He is clearly a part of Jim Goodwin’s plans at the club and my advice for what it is worth would be to stay focused on trying to gain as much experience as possible.”

Rangers not moving for Colombian striker

Rangers are unlikely to make a move to sign Colombian star Mateo Cassierra, according to reports.

Rangers-linked Mateo Cassierra in action for former club Ajax in 2016. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

The former Ajax striker spent last season with Russian club FC Sochi after joining them from Portuguese side Belenenses in the early part of the campaign.

Speaking about Rangers interest recently, he said: “I hope within the next week or so, my future will be confirmed and I will sign for a club who are good for me.

“My priority is to stay in Europe because I have been here for five years now.

“The manager of Rangers knows me because when I was at Ajax, he was the manager of Feyenoord.

“So there are options for me that need to be evaluated.”