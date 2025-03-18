A roundup of some of the latest news headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Tuesday

The fallout from Sunday’s Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers continues - a day supporters of the blue half of Glasgow will remember for a long time.

A dramatic late 3-2 victory for Barry Ferguson’s side over the Scottish Premiership leaders was their first at Parkhead in half a decade as Hamza Igamane’s sublime strike settled a thrilling contest.

Following the weekend’s action between the two Glasgow giants, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest news headlines, with the end of the domestic season now quickly approaching.

Italian icon laps up ‘special’ Glasgow clubs

Italian legend Massimo Ambriosini reckons Celtic Park is the best atmosphere he ever experienced on his Champions League travels.

The former AC Milan star insists people in Italy know all about the Hoops and Rangers, labelling both clubs ‘special’ with former teammate Gennaro Gattuso a former Ibrox hero.

Ambrosini never got to experience playing in Govan, but he came up against Celtic on a number of occasions in Europe and puts Parkhead up there with one of the best stadiums he played at.

Speaking to JeffBet, he said: “In Italy we know Celtic and Rangers are special, for me initially Rangers because my friend Gennaro Gattuso played there. I never played at Ibrox but Celtic Park was special, I played there three or four times and the atmosphere was the best I experienced in the Champions League away from home.

“It’s hard to choose between them, but that atmosphere at Celtic Park was just incredible, one of the very best.”

Former Celtic defender basks in trophy success

Former Celtic defender Alexandro Bernabei has been basking in wild scenes of celebrations after tasting silverware with Brazilian club Internacional.

The recently departed Hoops full-back took to social media to hail his side’s Campeonato Gaúcho success - almost two months after quitting Glasgow to return to South America on a permanent basis.

A 3-1 aggregate success over Gremio ensured Internacional finished the tournament unbeaten for the past nine years with fans spotted setting off flares and smoke bombs as their team soaked in the celebrations in front a carnival-like atmosphere.

He wrote on Instagram: “GAUCHO CHAMPIONS 2025! Very happy to win this championship with this great group. Thank you ro everyone who supported us.

“Congratulations to the entire club and fans. We deserve it. COME ON, INTER!”