Adams and Skelton depart Motherwell ladies

Motherwell women's manager Paul Brownlie

It has been announced that Claire Adams will depart the club after three seasons at Motherwell.

One of the longest serving players, Adams made seven appearances during the 2021-22 season, netting one goal, and moves on looking for more regular first team football.

Abby Skelton leaves the club after two seasons at Motherwell.

The pacy winger was part of the side that secured SWPL1 league safety in 2021 and moves onto the next stage of her career.

Other names departing include Holly Napier, Katie Andrews, Courtney Whyte while Eilidh Martin and Olivia Potter will return to their parent clubs after their loan spells at Motherwell.

“I want to extend my personal thanks to all the players who are leaving the club for their efforts during their time here,” head coach Brownlie told the Motherwell FC website.

“All the players, no matter how often they have played, have been dedicated to what we have been trying to do this season.

“That goes further than just playing matches, they have all bought into the training and extra work we have given players this season.

“We wish all the players well in their future football careers.”