The Jags winger won his first Player of the Month award for January and is desperate to keep their promotion hopes alive.

Aidan Fitzpatrick insists Partick Thistle still have their eyes on finishing the season with silverware as they look to close the gap in the Championship title race with a win over strugglers Cove Rangers today.

The Jags, who currently occupy the final play-off spot in fourth position in the table, slipped 10 points behind league leaders Queen’s Park after their 2-0 victory over fellow promotion hopefuls Ayr United on Friday night.

A shock 1-0 home defeat to basement boys Hamilton Accies last weekend proved a significant setback in the Firhill club’s aim to finish the season in top spot and former Norwich City winger Fitzpatrick is expecting a positive reaction from his team-mates.

Aidan Fitzpatrick poses with his Player of the Month award (Image: Craig Watson)

“We’re desperate to get back on track,” he said, after Thistle fans voted the 21-year-old as their McCrea Financial Services Player of the Month for January, his first such monthly award at Firhill.

“Last week’s result wasn’t what we wanted or expected. I don’t think we played badly to be fair, but after a game and a result like that you just want to put things right quickly. We’ve got a chance to do that against Cove.

“I honestly think the squad we had, albeit with injuries, was still good enough to go and win that game. I don’t know what happened. We’ve got a full squad almost to choose from on Saturday so we are looking forward to the game.

“I think the target is to still go on and win the league. I know it might not look likely from the outside, but from the inside we all know the quality we have at the club. We have a confidence from the gaffer that runs throughout the team and we’re confident we can go on and win the league.

“The play-offs are the least we expect. Listen, we’re capable of going on a run. In this league especially if you win two or three games in a row you are right back in there. It’s up to us to go on that run, we’ve done it before so I don’t see why we can’t do it again.”

McCrea Financial Services PTFC Player of the Month is Partick Thistle’s Aidan Fitzpatrick (Image: Craig Watson)

Fitzpatrick, who returned to Thistle on a two-year-deal from Queen of the South last summer, admits the decision to come back to the club he first shot to prominance at was a no-brainer.

He added: “It’s nice to get some recognition from the fans. It’s the first one I have won, hopefully it’s not the last. It tells you you are doing something right and the hard work is paying off.

“I have enjoyed being back at the club, I knew it would be easy coming back. It’s a place I know well so I knew I would enjoy it. I’ve managed to get some game time and I feel I’m more grown up now. Off the park, moving away by myself helped me a lot. It helped me become more individual and grow as a person.

“Also, the training down there was really good, it helped me technically. But moving away from my mum, having to do my own washing and cooking, definitely helped me a lot.”

