The pacey frontman has enjoyed some instant success with the Buddies and is hoping to continue his rich vein of form

Growing up in Auckland, Alex Greive was immersed in a rugby-loving city but the St Mirren striker can laugh about it now after he was bullied as a child for his love of football.

The 22-year-old pursued his dream of playing professional football by making the move over from New Zealand last summer and picked up his first international cap much earlier than he anticipated.

It has been a whirlwind start to life in Paisley for Greive, who played semi-professional football for Birkenhead United in his home city prior to arriving in Scotland.

Asked about being a footballer in a country steeped in rugby history, he admitted: “It’s different, for sure.

“When I was younger, perhaps in primary school. I got bullied a bit for playing football because everyone played rugby. You get called ‘soft’ and things like that.

“I love watching rugby but I’ve always preferred my football and I think it’s the most played sport in New Zealand now so the popularity is growing all the time.

“I used to play a bit of rugby, but I probably don’t have the stature for it any more!”

Greive made an instant impact with the Buddies last month and has found the back of the net on two of his last four appearances.

The pacey frontman earned his senior New Zealand debut against Jordan at the end of January and believes continuing to shine in Scottish Premiership will enhance his chances of adding more international call-ups.

He said: “I knew coming over here would help me but I never expected it would happen that quickly. I got the call-up about a week after making my debut so I was buzzing. It was a dream come true!

“I don’t think that would have happened had I not made the move to Scotland. Four weeks ago I got my first call-up and I came off the bench against Jordan.

“Our next game was called off due to Covid but hopefully I can pick up some more caps before the end of the year.

“There’s a bit of a buzz back in New Zealand because things have been going so well for me at St Mirren. A few of my mates have bought St Mirren shirts which is good and is improving the profile of the club worldwide.

“If you look at the New Zealand national team now, to get a call up, almost everyone is playing professional football overseas, so I knew I would have to make the move, which was always at the back of my mind.

“I want to play at the highest level, get into the national team and play for my country.”

Greive and his team-mates have been adapting to life under new boss Stephen Robinson over the past seven days following Jim Goodwin’s departure for Aberdeen.

While the Kiwi accepts injuries to other strikers have aided his initial progress at St Mirren, the January signing believes he will develop further with Eamonn Brophy and Curtis Main both returning to full fitness.

Greive stated: “It’s been really good. It’s been a bit to take on but the group is full of really good professionals so everyone has been working hard and trying to impress.

“The new gaffer has come in and said he’s not going to alter a lot because we’ve been on a decent run.

“There is a new buzz, that’s for sure, which has raised the intensity in training but nothing has changed too much. We’ll just keep going the way we are.

“With (Eamonn) Brophy and (Curtis) Main being out injured, I’ve had a good run of games and I’ve loved playing every week. I’ve got a good taste for it now and I just want more.

“Being part of the team and playing week-in, week-out, it’s does help you settle quicker. It’s really helped me gel with the group.

“Having competition for places helps raise your own performance. We’ll be working hard together and pushing each other on.”

Greive knows he is still learning his trade having signed his first professional contract but admits seeking pointers from his team-mates will prove beneficial.

He added: “Coming from New Zealand, I’ve not played with players of this level too much before, so I’m taking it all in, watching them all in training taking as much as I can on board.

“My first impressions of Scottish football are that it’s very good and the intensity of the games is full on. You’ve got no time on the ball, it’s end to end and really entertaining.

“I know St Mirren have got a great fanbase, they’re very passionate and loyal supporters which is good.

“As a striker you want to hit the ground running and score as soon as you can, so to get that first goal under my belt was nice and to follow that up in the cup game (against Kelty Hearts) was really good.