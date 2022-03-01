Motherwell boss Graham Alexander proud of fightback at Ibrox

Graham Alexander has praised his players' reaction from being 2-0 down at Rangers (Library pic by Ian McFadyen)

The Steelmen were over-run in the opening 45 minutes as Rangers’ dominance eased them to a 2-0 advantage thanks to goals by Bevis Mugabi (own goal) and Fashion Sakala.

But ’Well stunned the vast home crowd by earning a second half point thanks to strikes by Jordan Roberts and Kaiyne Woolery.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’m proud of everyone,” Alexander said. “The staff as well because it was those boys that got the team ready before the game and at half-time they gave the instructions.

"The supporters were with us the whole way through.

"I don’t think anyone would have thought we were going to get anything from the game at half-time 2-0 down to the champions. And you see the teams they’ve beaten recently.

"But again we showed great spirit and togetherness to get back into the game with two goals and we had to defend for our lives as you’ve always got to do in games like this. But the lads put their bodies on the line.

"I thought the players grew in stature in the second half. Once we got the goal I thought it gave them extra belief that we could get something.

"I’m wanting my players to have a bit more belief in themselves because we’ve shown already that we can compete against most clubs in this division.”