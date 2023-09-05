Celtic and Rangers have both been very active in the transfer market this summer, with Brendan Rodgers and Michael Beale reshaping their squads.
The Hoops have made TEN new signings, including two loan arrivals while 13 first-team and a number of fringe players have headed through the exit door either on permament or loan deals.
Across the city, Rangers have recruited NINE new players and allowed 12 first-team stars to depart, while a host of youngsters led a mass exodus of academy products.
But how are the other 10 Scottish Premiership clubs shaping up? We assess the transfer business completed across each top-flight side this summer:
1. Summer transfer window rated for all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs
2. Aberdeen - 5.5/10
On paper the arrivals of players such as Nicky Devlin, Jamie McGrath and Richard Jensen and the returning pair of Leighton Clarkson and Graeme Shinnie makes for shrewd business as the Dons seek to take a different direction. However, with just a sketchy win over Stirling Albion to show for seven games, Aberdeen will be looking for more from their new signings after missing out on a place in the Europa League group stages.
3. Celtic - 6.5/10
Brendan Rodgers was up against it in this transfer window and admitted once the window closed he’s “happy with what he’s got”. The sudden exits of Jota and Carl Starfelt were undoubtedly a blow, but a raft of new additions late in the window gives supporters cause for optimism heading into the Champions League group stages. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
4. Dundee - 8/10
It has been a busy window at Dens Park, with new manager Tony Docherty wasting little time in reshaping the Championship-winning squad. 16 arrivals marks a significant change in personnel, while 19 players have left the club. Early signs have been very promising, with the likes of Scott Tiffoney, Trevor Carson and Joe Shaughnessy bringing good experience and creativity to the team.