2 . Aberdeen - 5.5/10

On paper the arrivals of players such as Nicky Devlin, Jamie McGrath and Richard Jensen and the returning pair of Leighton Clarkson and Graeme Shinnie makes for shrewd business as the Dons seek to take a different direction. However, with just a sketchy win over Stirling Albion to show for seven games, Aberdeen will be looking for more from their new signings after missing out on a place in the Europa League group stages.