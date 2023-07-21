This is how much the cheapest adult season ticket for all 42 clubs from the Scottish Premiership to League Two currently cost ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The new Scottish football season has already kicked off with a host of clubs competing in the Viaplay Cup group stages.

Celtic and Rangers will enter the competition at a slightly later date and are currently continuing their pre-season preparations against competitive opposition as they get set for European qualifiers and the beginning of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign next month.

The Hoops are touring Japan this week before heading over Ireland for a friendly against Premier League side Wolves in Dublin, while the Light Blues have tough tests against Hamburg, Olympiacos and Hoffenheim still to come over the next 10 days.

With excitement building towards the start of the new campaign, fans have been snapping up season tickets across the country. We’ve crunched the numbers and ranked all 42 SPFL clubs from the CHEAPEST to the most EXPENSIVE for the cost of an adult season ticket for the upcoming season:

1 . All 42 Scottish club season ticket prices compared

2 . Edinburgh City Cheapest adult season ticket = £155

3 . Bonnyrigg Rose Cheapest adult season ticket = £155

4 . Elgin City Cheapest adult season ticket = £165