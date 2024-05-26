All 42 SPFL clubs parliamentary constituencies and last General Election result including Celtic & Rangers

This is the parliamentary constituency of every club in the Scottish Professional Football League and how voters from the area aligned in 2019.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed earlier this week that voters across the United Kingdom would once again head to the ballot boxes for a General Election in July.

There’s an old saying about not mixing football and politics but, out of interest, we wanted to know which constituencies clubs across Scotland fell into and how those areas voted in the last General Election back in 2019. To be clear, we are not suggesting one way or another how anyone involved in the running of the clubs or indeed supporters may have voted, we are simply looking at the result of each club’s parliamentary constituency.

This was the result of all 42 SPFL club’s parliamentary constituencies from the 2019 General Election:

Constituency = Aberdeen North, 2019 result = SNP HOLD

1. Aberdeen

Constituency = Aberdeen North, 2019 result = SNP HOLD Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Constituency = Airdrie & Shotts, 2019 result = SNP HOLD

2. Airdrieonians

Constituency = Airdrie & Shotts, 2019 result = SNP HOLD

Constituency = Ochil & South Perthshire, 2019 result = SNP HOLD

3. Alloa Athletic

Constituency = Ochil & South Perthshire, 2019 result = SNP HOLD Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Constituency = Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale, 2019 result = Conservative HOLD

4. Annan Athletic

Constituency = Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale, 2019 result = Conservative HOLD Photo: SNS Group Rob Casey

