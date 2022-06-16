All the arrivals and departures at Linlithgow Rose

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Striker Alan Docherty is staying at Linlithgow Rose next season

Former Newtongrange Star centre half/full back Alex Webb comes in, having forged a reputation as an aggressive and technically gifted defender last season.

After exiting Stirling University, midfielder Ben Davidson arrives at Prestonfield as a player renowned for his energy and technical ability.

Also coming in is Scotland schoolboy internationalist Matthew Wallace, an ex-Linlithgow Academy and Motherwell goalkeeper who captained his school side to Scottish Cup glory last month.

After a spell at League 1 side Clyde, striker Owen Andrew comes in at Linlithgow with great credentials of being an outstanding finisher.

And, subject to the completion of paperwork, creative and versatile Sandy Cunningham - who captained Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale last season - joins on a multi-year deal having also previously turned out for Stenhousemuir, Berwick Rangers and Stirling Albion.

In further exciting news for Rose followers, the club has announced that key men Alan Docherty, Callum Bremner and Alan Sneddon have extended their stays at The MV Commercial Prestonfield Stadium.