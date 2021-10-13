Ally Love and Danny Lennon (pic: Craig Black Photography)

Clyde start the second round of fixtures at home to Montrose on Saturday sitting third bottom of the cinch League 1 table – just three points above Peterhead in the relegation play-off place but only four points off the promotion play-offs.

Clyde boss Danny Lennon recently predicted the League 1 would be the tightest in Scotland.

Love doesn’t disagree and knows consistency is key to propelling Clyde upwards.

He said: “The first quarter of the season has been a bit frustrating, we've been very inconsistent

"We played Queen's Park and probably should have won and have beaten Cove and they're the two teams at the top of the league.

"If we get a bit of consistency we'll be right up there and that's going to be the biggest focus in the second part of the season.

"If you're not on it on a Saturday everybody can beat anybody in this league. If you don't perform you're not going to get a result.

"We've suffered with injuries but hopefully now we're getting back to a full squad that we can drive each other on to make sure we're getting better results."

Love himself has barely featured because of injury.

“I started the season flying and then against Broomhill, in a cup game which isn't really our priority, I end up tearing my medial ligament.

"I'm back full training now so hopefully I can start getting minutes on the park and build my match fitness up again.

"Sometimes you just need the rub of the green and a wee bit of luck.”

With summer player turnover at Clyde more than in recent seasons, Love also acknowledges injuries have made it difficult for new signings to gel.

He said: "The gaffer’s been having to make three or four changes he potentially probably wouldn't have to make and that has had a part to play.

"But hopefully with the first quarter out of the way the new boys realise where we want to be as a club.