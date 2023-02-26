The Ibrox hero recalled his hat-trick at the national stadium and reckons it remains one of his biggest career highlights.

Rangers icon Ally McCoist reckons his memorable hat-trick in the 1984 Scottish League Cup final against Celtic was “one of the best days of my life” and a key turning point of his Ibrox career.

At a time when Aberdeen had secured two European trophies and Dundee United were newly-crowned Scottish champions, the Ibrox side were desperate for a taste of silverware. Jock Wallace took a patched up squad hit hard by injuries to Hampden Park for the first-ever Sunday cup final against their city rivals.

Legendary Gers striker McCoist - the club’s all-time record goalscorer - was tasked with stepping into an unfamiliar midfield role and he answered his manager’s SOS call by netting an incredible treble as the Light Blues stunned Davie Hay’s Hoops side 3-2 in extra-time to lift the trophy.

Rangers hero Ally McCoist poses with the Scottish League Cup at the end of the 1983/84 season (Image: SNS Group)

It proved to be a highly eventful afternoon in Mount Florida for McCoist as he converted a penalty and conceded another before proceeding to miss from the spot and then rifling home the rebound to clinch the League Cup.

The Scotland star’s second goal was similarly scrappy as Brian McClair reduced the deficit and a stoppage-time penalty from Mark Reid ensured the final set up a nail-biting finish after McCoist was penalised for a foul on Murdo Macleod inside the box.

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, McCoist said: My favourite memory from the Scottish League Cup was the 1984 final at Hampden - I scored a hat trick and we beat Celtic 3-2. Scoring against your bitter rivals is always a great feeling, especially in a cup final at Hampden.

“That moment is up there as one of the best days of my life - just behind the birth of my kids. Although I may have given you a different answer if my wife wasn’t sitting right next to me!”

With both sides preparing to face off in Sunday’s final, McCoist believes he has seen enough of Colombian frontman Alfredo Morelos in recent months to suggest Rangers can rely on him fully to put in a big performance at the national stadium.

He admitted: “I think it’s going to be a very open game. Anything can happen in the Old Firm, especially at Hampden. Alfredo has impressed me since Michael Beale has come into the fold, although I still think he could improve his fitness. I also think Rangers can rely on him more now.”

1984 League Cup Final - Team Line-Ups

RANGERS: Peter McCloy, Jimmy Nicholl, Ally Dawson, John McClelland, Craig Paterson, Dave McPherson, Bobby Russell, Ally McCoist, Sandy Clark (Colin McAdam), John MacDonald (Hugh Burns), Davie Cooper.

CELTIC: Pat Bonner, Danny McGrain, Mark Reid, Roy Aitken, Tom McAdam, Murdo MacLeod, Davie Provan (Graeme Sinclair), Paul McStay, Frank McGarvey (Jim Melrose), Tommy Burns, Brian McClair.

To watch the match highlights, click here.

