Former Rangers player Ally McCoist has joined in the condemnation of Scotland's new hate crime law

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has confirmed he won't actually be attending Ibrox for Sunday's mouth-watering Old Firm clash against Celtic as he opted not to dwell on his controversial remarks over Scotland’s new hate crime law.

The former Gers talisman has faced intense scrutiny and criticism after branding the new legislation “madness” and “crazy” before suggesting he and 48,000 others fans inside the stadium would commit a breach of the law on derby day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act - passed by MSPs in 2021 - aims to fight against abuse which “stirs up hatred” against protected characteristics, including age, religion, sexual orientation, transgender identity and disability. It will come into effect this weekend and McCoist’s comments were rebuked by politicians, with SNP MP Steven Bonnar claiming he’d “let his cheeky chappy mask slide”.

Loading....

McCoist has since broken his silence on the fallout by playing down the response to his comments, revealing he won’t be there to watch the game in person.

TalkSPORT host Alan Brazil opened the discussion by referencing the criticism and coverage of McCoist's claims, stating: "I see you have made some of the front pages..." to which McCoist laughed: "I'm over it. I seem to have upset a few people."

Asked whether he would be attending Sunday’s encounter, McCoist replied: "No I'm not actually. I will be away with the kids for a couple of days. See people are accusing me of going to break this act but I'm not even going to be at this game - which I thought I would be, but we are away for a couple of days."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad