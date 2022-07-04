Rangers fans have been gathering outside Ibrox Stadium to pay their respects to club legend Andy Goram this weekend.

The iconic goalkeeper passed away at the age of 58 on Saturday following a short battle with cancer.

Tributes continue to pour in from across the football world for Goram, affectionately known as ‘The Goalie’, who won 10 major honours with the Light Blues during a seven-year spell in Govan.

Signed by Walter Smith from Hibernian in the summer of 1991, Goram would go on to make more than 600 club appearances across a trophy-laden career and he will be remembered as one of Scotland’s greatest ever goalkeepers.

His knack for producing top-class saves was unrivalled, especially during Old Firm derbies against rivals Celtic.

How won 43 international caps before retiring in 2004.

Goram wasn’t only a talented footballer - he also embarked on a cricket career and won four caps for Scotland.

A host of his former team-mates attended a fundraiser night at Airdrie Working Men’s Club last month, helping to raise £30,000 for cancer charities and the St Andrews Hospice, where Goram had been receiving palliative care in his final weeks.

