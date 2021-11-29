Ardeer Thistle 4-1 Carluke Rovers: Rovers boss Mark Weir furious about 'blatant' offside in build-up to first Ardeer goal

Mark Weir (right) pictured with assistant Kenny Neill, was fuming with the first goal his side conceded (Library pic by Kevin Ramage)

Weir felt there was a clear offside in the build-up to Ardeer winning a first half penalty – which David Gray scored – and the floodgates opened after that with Robert Frew, and Ryan Wilson (2) making it 4-0 by half-time before James Frame netted a 67th minute consolation for the visitors.

"The Ardeer player is miles offside in the build-up to the first goal,” Weir told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

"It doesn’t help when the opposition fans are telling you the guy’s offside. But listen, you just need to deal with it, that’s what happens at our level when we don’t have linesmen and the referee is doing it himself.

"I was going ballistic on the touchline. But it gets you nowhere I suppose as well.

"You need to let these guys know but you just need to soldier on and get on with it.

"To lose another three goals the way we did is unacceptable but we move on.”

Although Rovers suffered the blow of losing Greg Kane and an impressive triallist to injury early on, there was at least the welcome sight of club captain Mark Cassidy coming on as a substitute after months out injured.

"The game was done and dusted by half-time but the fight and willing they gave me second half was a big plus and my skipper getting 55 minutes game time, I’m happy.

"He actually played 90 minutes for the under-20s on Friday night.

"It’s a massive boost having Mark back, with his experience and having somebody on the park that is willing to take control and organise things.”

Rovers, 11th in the table with 20 points from 21 games, host third placed Gartcairn Juniors in the league this Saturday, KO 1.30pm.

Meanwhile, Rovers’ local rivals Lesmahagow Juniors were also defeated in Ayrshire on Saturday as they lost 4-2 at Whitletts Victoria in Conference A.

’Gow, who are 13th with 21 points from 19 games, host Irvine Victoria in the league this Saturday.