Auchinleck Talbot 1-0 Forth Wanderers: Boss Devine frustrated as disallowed goal denies plucky Forth extra time

Thomas Devine (right), was disappointed his team didn't force extra time at Auchinleck Talbot

Saturday’s South Challenge Cup second round clash at Beechwood Park saw Forth even denied extra time when a 38th minute ‘goal’ by Billy Stevenson was disallowed for offside.

“It was definitely a good performance,” Forth boss Thomas Devine told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

"I was disappointed not to take them to extra time.

"The goal we had chalked off was tapped in by Billy Stevenson but I believe offside was given from the original crossfield pass to Alessandro Savarese at the back post.

"I have been to Auchinleck once or twice before and you have to obviously be organised and defensive.

"On Saturday we were organised, had good shape and we did have good possession, we were attacking and we were well in the game. It was a pretty even game.

"We weren’t overwhelmed by the whole thing so if the boys can carry that on that will be good.”

In a game bereft of many scoring opportunities, Forth’s hopes were raised with 10 minutes remaining when Talbot had a man sent off after incurring a second booking for pulling down Jamie Stewart on the edge of the box. But they couldn’t equalise.

Forth, sixth with 26 points from 16 games, are in league action this Saturday at Lugar Boswell Thistle, KO 2pm.