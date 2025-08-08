Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay has been included on the 30-man shortlist for the prestigious Ballon d’Or award for 2025.

The 28-year-old Napoli star has been nominated after a hugely impressive season in Italy where he helped Napoli win the Serie A title.

He becomes the first Scottish men’s player to be named in the list since Rangers legend Ally McCoist, who finished 21st back in 1987.

Denis Law remains the only Scotsman to have won the award after his triumph in 1964.

The Ballon d’Or recognises the best players in world football and has been up for grabs since 1956. The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane have all got their hands on the trophy.

McTominay, who has 61 caps for Scotland, joined Napoli from Premier League giants Manchester United for a fee of £25.7million a year ago. He scored 12 goals in his debut season and won the Scudetto for a fourth time.

He was also named as the Italian top-flight ‘Most Valuable Player’ and now joins this year’s shortlist alongside Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, England and Bayern Munich superstar Harry Kane, Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool title-winner Mohamed Salah.

Here, GlasgowWorld ranks McTominay’s chances of scooping the award based on the latest odds provided by football betting site talkSPORT Bet.

