It ends a lenghty stand off between the two parties...

BBC Scotland’s ongoing row with Rangers is over after the broadcaster apologised for failing to meet its own editorial standards with regards to coverage of the club.

The dispute, which has rumbled on for over a decade, stemmed from the Light Blues anger over certain elements of the BBC’s coverage.

It led to a lenghty stand-off between both parties and meant BBC Scotland was unable to provide regular matchday coverage from Ibrox Stadium with journalists banned from attending games.

However, their communications team has now announced that an agreement has been reached, whilst accepting parts of their coverage of Rangers didn’t meet their own editorial standards.

The BBC has issued their own apology and will now been granted access to the ground for the beginning of the new SPFL season, which commences a week on Saturday.

A statement released from BBC Scotland this morning read: “A disagreement between BBC Scotland and Rangers FC has limited the BBC’s ability to report from Ibrox Stadium over a long period of time.

“The BBC and Rangers FC have now agreed that it is in the best interest of the BBC’s audiences and Rangers supporters everywhere for the BBC and the club to resolve the dispute and to provide the fullest possible coverage of all Rangers matches.

“The BBC is committed to reporting the Scottish Premiership fully and fairly across all clubs. However, it recognises that the club has genuine concerns about the accuracy and balance of some coverage.

“The BBC acknowledges that there have been occasions when parts of the coverage of Rangers FC have not met its editorial standards. It has apologised for those instances and is happy to repeat those apologies now.

“We now look forward to a positive ongoing relationship with the club.”

Rangers issued their own reponse in a statement on Twitter, by adding: “We acknowledge the recognition of past errors and the apology from BBC Scotland and the recent apology from Michael Stewart.