Bellshill Athletic 3-3 Bonnyton Thistle; Bellshill win 4-2 on penalties: Super 'Hill defeat Premier Division opposition

Bellshill Athletic manager Derek Wilson (Submitted pic)

It wasn’t straightforward though, as ’Hill’s 2-0 half-time lead thanks to Murray Loudon’s double was reduced in the second half when Bonnyton scored.

Although Jordan Moore put the hosts 3-1 up, two more Thistle goals took proceedings to a penalty shootout which Bellshill won 4-2 with Moore netting the winning spot kick and ’Hill keeper KP McAllister diving low to his left to save a Thistle effort.

"The boys were head and shoulders above them in the first half,” Wilson said. “They were doing really well.

"We bossed the game for the whole of the first half and maybe 15 minutes of the second half, but then they got the bit between their teeth, putting subs on right, left and centre.

"It was an even game in the second half but they created more chances and they took them.

“They made it 3-3 with 15 minutes to go and after that their keeper made a great save to deny Murray his hat-trick when he stopped the ball in the top corner. Their goalie had a great game.

"It was a great victory for us considering who we were playing against.”

’Hill are in West of Scotland League Conference A action this Saturday when they travel to Forth Wanderers, KO 2pm.