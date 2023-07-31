The North Lanarkshire outfit are looking to build on a promising end to last season.

Pre-season is done and dusted. The non-stop running and gruelling bleep tests are over. The competitive action is back.

For Bellshill Athletic, the start of the 2023/24 campaign brings a new level of excitement that has been rarely felt among supporters and committee members alike in several years.

A town steeped in Scottish football history, the North Lanarkshire outfit have set out on their quest for promotion from the West of Scotland Third Division.

The Bellshill Athletic squad train on Gullane Beach during pre-season (Image: Bellshill Athletic Facebook)

Armed with a host of new signings and aiming to build on a promising 7th-placed last season, which stemmed from a brilliant run to the Scottish Junior Cup quarter-finals, Bellshill are a club firmly on the rise.

The drastic progress made both on and off the pitch over the past 12 months has brought about more cause for optimism and has helped the management team of Dean Muir and Neil Rowatt in their search to recuit added quality.

Former Kilmarnock youth player Sean Clark has joined the club on a two-year deal, while ex-Easterhouse skipper Kevin Fraser, former Dalbeattie Star striker Jack Currie and ex-Craigmark Burntonians midfielder Jordan Cherrie have also put pen to paper by committing their futures to the club.

It marks the first time in a number of years that Bellshill have been in a position to tie players down on longer contracts and co-boss Rowatt believes that is testament to the tireless work of chairman David Brown and his committee in helping to improve facilities and the general surroundings at Rockburn Park.

Speaking to GlasgowWorld, Rowatt said: “David has been working really hard behind the scenes along with his committee to build new relations and keep moving the club forward. There’s a wee buzz around the town again on the back of the Scottish Junior Cup run we had last season and while facing up against Glenafton was maybe a step too far at this stage, we managed to not only bring in some new sponsors but it also helped us attract a certain calibre of player.

“As a management team, we’re really hopeful we can push on again this season and build on our end to last year. We’re delighted with the new signings we’ve brought in and they’ll all provide good competition to the squad. We really want to push the boys on as best we can.

“Make no qualms about it, myself and Dean believe this squad are capable of competing at the top end of the division. Adding Paul Burns to our backroom staff has been a massive boost. He brings a lot of experience being a former Junior Cup winner himself and he gives us another fresh set of eyes in terms of his coaching ability. The boys have been really enjoying his training sessions and his playing style complements what we’re trying to do perfectly.

“The pinnacle would obviously be winning the league but getting promoted would be a huge achievement. You’ve got to set your targets high and there’s no reason why we can’t compete at the top end from the outset.

“Last season, the club were struggling five or six games into the season before we came in. To make up roughly 21 points from where Bellshill were when we took over marked good progress. We know it’s going to be difficult, we won’t disrespect any opposition. We’re well aware that there are some cracking teams in this league but hopefully we’ll be right up there.”

Pre-season yielded impressive victories over Fauldhouse United, Stoneyburn, Maybole and a youthful Airdrieonians side during the inaugural Hughie Gallacher Cup. Established in honour of the local icon and former Chelsea and Newcastle star, Bellshill ran out commanding 4-0 winners to lift the trophy.

Bellshill Athletic defeated Airdrieonains to win the Hughie Gallacher Cup (Image: Bellshill Athletic Facebook)

That positive early season momentum was carried into their opening league match last Saturday as they eased past Greenock Juniors, who were relegated from the Second Division last season, 4-1 away from home.

Midfielder Kevin Fraser spent three seasons with Vale of Clyde before joining Tower Hearts where he won the Scottish Amateur Cup. Having captained Easterhouse FA in the West of Scotland Fourth division last season, he insists the lure of Bellshill was too hard to turn down.

He stated: “I’d known about Bellshill for a long time, a big Junior club going in a brilliant direction. After meeting with the gaffers and speaking to them about the plans going forward and what they want to achieve, for me it was a no-brainer. It matches my ambition as well.

“I captained my local team, Easterhouse last year but this opportunity was too good to turn down and that was my reason for leaving them. I played at Rockburn Park a few years ago the club has come on leaps and bounds. From the condition of the pitch, to the new changing rooms and the clubhouse, it’s amazing to see the progress that’s been made in a relatively short period of time.

Kevin Fraser admits the lure of joining Bellshill this summer was too difficult to turn down

“It’s been great getting to know the rest of the boys, they’re a great bunch of lads and have made it really easy for me settling in. I’m an older boy now, so I hope my experience can help some of the younger boys in games. We want to go and win the league this year, that’s our main ambition. We’re looking to push even further than we ended last season.”

Frontman Jack Currie is aiming to return to full fitness after a disrupted couple of years. Having plied his trade for the likes of Clyde, Lesmahagow, Larkhall, Dalbeattie and St Cuthbert Wanderers, he brings vast experience to the frontline.

He said: “I knew Neely from our time together at Larkhall Thistle and I’ve always liked his football philosophy. When I heard what the club’s ambitions were it was a big draw for me to come here. My wee brother (Luke) plays here as well, so that’s helped me to settle in quickly and it made me want to sign for Bellshill.

“Hopefully I can provide a different kind of outlook and my key strengths are holding the ball up and linking the play. I want to score as many goals as possible and provide the club with a different way of playing.

“Pre season has been tough for me, personally. The last couple of years have been challenging with my work commitments but I’ve sorted that out now and I just want to focus on regaining my fitness. I feel it’s coming back slowly, so it’s been really positive so far.”

Versatile forward Mark Kyle has entered his third season with Bellshill after playing for the club’s amateur team. Having adapted quickly to the demands of Junior football, he reckons the current crop of players are capable of helping the club to another level.

Mark Kyle is in his third season with Bellshill Athletic

“When I first joined Bellshill (under Gary Elliot), the club was going through some big changes midway through the season,” he recalled. “There was a complete squad overhaul and it was my first taste of Junior football. You just felt as though you were really supported from the outset and ever since then it’s been brilliant.

“You can see the massive improvement the club has made, both on and off the park. The new clubhouse facility is top-class and the pitch is looking the best it’s arguably ever been. Wee changes such as the new training kits have made everything seem a lot more professional in terms of the way the club is being run.

“New players and management staff have come in and they’ve been brilliant to work with. I knew there wasn’t any point in me going elsewhere because there’s a really good environment here and everyone behind the scenes does excellent work. This is somewhere I love playing football.

“The cup run last term felt a bit like a fairytale and I think it reflected on our end to the league campaign. We were going through some brilliant cup ties and it was a great experience going on that run for everybody involved. We really kicked on after the New Year and finished the season strongly.

“We’ve done a lot of hard work in training, so hopefully we can have another good season. Everyone is in high spirits and gelling really well. I think we’ve shown up well so far and hopefully it all comes together.