Bellshill Athletic game postponed after manager Derek Wilson and seven of his players get coronavirus

Bellshill Athletic manager Derek Wilson has to remain in self isolation until Friday (Library pic)

Bellshill’s scheduled West of Scotland League Conference A game at Forth Wanderers last Saturday was postponed as a result.

Boss Wilson, who tested positive last Tuesday and remains in self isolation, told the Times and Speaker: “It’s not nice at all. I’ve had two jabs – my second one was about six weeks ago – so the symptoms aren’t as intense for myself but some of the boys are really struggling.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"At the end of the day the vaccine is there to try and prevent Covid. Luckily enough I’ve had my jags but I have still got the bunged up feeling, sore nose and feel very lethargic with no energy which is the worst thing.

"The eight players who have Covid have had it through a different space of time so it’s affecting us quite badly.”

Bellshill are supposed to be playing a Conference A game at Glasgow University tonight, Wednesday, kick-off 7.30pm, but the Rockburn Park outfit have applied to the league to get this called off.

"You need at least seven Covid cases to get the game postponed and we’re sitting here with eight cases.

"It’s the same situation as last Saturday when the league cancelled the game against Forth.

"So I don’t see how we can play the game and then we’ve got Arthurlie (at home in the league) on Saturday.

"The boys are still self isolating so I think the best thing they can do is for us to arrange to get the dressing rooms cleaned at Bellshill and they’re not available until the weekend.

"I think what we need is a clean slate this week and regroup on Monday, when I should have all my boys back.”

Wilson is due to return to his day job this Friday.

He added: “Whether I caught it at the work or the football I don’t know.

"The first three days with Covid were the worst. Then I gradually got a bit better but it’s still not nice, you’re still not yourself.

"My wife has had her second jag but she’s had to move to her mum’s with my daughter. They’ve had their tests and they’re fine.”