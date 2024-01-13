The January transfer window is often an uncertain time for players who are entering the final six months of their contracts and almost 100 top-flight first-team stars are facing that predicament this season.

A number of Scotland internationalists, a World Cup midfielder, several exciting talents and a few club stalwarts are in the shop window and free to hold discussions with other teams this month. For many of them, the second half of the campaign will be an opportunity to either earn a new deal or showcase their skills to potential new suitors.