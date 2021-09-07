Big wins for Forth Wanderers and Lesmahagow Juniors

Forth had a resounding 6-2 home win over Lugar Boswell Thistle, while ’Gow had a thumping 5-1 away success against Irvine Victoria.
Forth are now up to fifth spot in the table with 22 points from 11 games, while Lesmahagow currently sit 13th with 10 points from 11 matches.
This Saturday’s fixtures see Forth visit Saltcoats Victoria in the league, kick-off 2pm.
But Lesmahagow will get a break from league duties as they travel to Upper Annandale in the first round of the South Challenge Cup, kick-off also 2pm.