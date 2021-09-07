Big wins for Forth Wanderers and Lesmahagow Juniors

Forth Wanderers gaffer Thomas Devine

Forth had a resounding 6-2 home win over Lugar Boswell Thistle, while ’Gow had a thumping 5-1 away success against Irvine Victoria.

Forth are now up to fifth spot in the table with 22 points from 11 games, while Lesmahagow currently sit 13th with 10 points from 11 matches.

This Saturday’s fixtures see Forth visit Saltcoats Victoria in the league, kick-off 2pm.