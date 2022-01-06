Biggar pool star Eddie McVey reminisces about once beating seven-time world snooker champion Stephen Hendry

Biggar pool ace Eddie McVey thanks his sponsors Muscle Injury Clinic Biggar for all their support

McVey, 59, of Knocklea Place, recalled defeating the icon after a pal won a national newspaper competition.

"Part one of the prize was watching Hendry playing the Regal Masters final in Motherwell,” said snooker-daft McVey, who played snooker from the age of 14, contesting several amateur and professional tournaments before stopping six years ago to take up pool.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The second part was to play Hendry up at Gleneagles. I didn’t actually win that prize – it was a pal who asked me to go with him.

"Hendry gave me 80 of a start and I started off with a 25 break. He couldn’t catch me after that, so he just conceded.”

Eight-ball pool is now McVey’s preferred sport and he has been assessing his chances of world glory ahead of competing in four different categories – over-40s, over-50s, singles and pairs (with Craig Martin) – in Bradford next month.

The veteran, who also used to play with four-time world snooker champion John Higgins in the same team in Lanark, added: “Winning anything will be very tough. The over-50s section is realistically the one I would be chasing but it is a tough old school.

"I think I got to the last 16 the last time three years ago. I had my name mentioned on the TV a few times.

"I have improved since the last time I was there. My results are getting better and I just won a tournament – the over-45s Midlothian Championship – a few weeks ago. I now have a table in the man cave at the back of my house, which has been a great help.

"I’m practising an hour a day – sometimes more – and that will go up to two hours.

"I’m about to get my table re-covered, with the same cloth that is getting played at the world championships, so that will give me a big helping hand for the speed.”