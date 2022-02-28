Caledonian Braves 1-1 Bo'ness: Early shocker for Ricky Waddell's men but Braves earn draw

Caledonian Braves gaffer Ricky Waddell (right) (Submitted pic)

Ryan Stevenson put the BUs ahead after latching onto a slack backpass, with Braves – who had won their previous four matches – then forcing plenty of pressure and creating and missing several chances before Jamie Walker finally shot home a second half equaliser.

“We have been on a decent run and Saturday was a game we should have won,” Braves boss Ricky Waddell told the Times and Speaker.

"We lost a goal after five seconds and it was a mistake but these things happen. The player’s finished it really well from a tight angle.

"It was a good finish but it was an avoidable situation.

"In fairness to our boys they were really good after that and played some really good stuff.

"For me, in the first half it would have been no surprise if we’d scored three goals. We found a goalkeeper who was in really good form.

"But we’ve got to do that little bit better, have that composure in front of goal and go and finish.”

Waddell said he was impressed with his side’s equaliser early in the second half.

He added: “Getting that goal settled us down.

"We managed to switch the play to Jamie, who’s a left back. He got forward and struck his shot really well into the corner, which was great for him.

"After that we probably didn’t have the best phase of the game. I wouldn’t say Bo’ness did either.

"It became a scrappy game. We were trying to push to score again and we started to force it.

"Bo’ness I wouldn’t say had many opportunities. But equally I don’t think we had as clear cut opportunities ourselves in that period in the last 20 or 30 minutes of the game.”

Braves, ninth in the table with 39 points from 28 games, continue their league campaign at East Stirlingshire this Saturday.

Prior to that, Ricky Waddell’s team are playing a Lowland League Cup sectional fixture at Gretna 2008 this Wednesday, March 2, with kick-off at 7.45pm.