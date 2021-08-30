Breadner rises to fore as Caledonian Braves win third consecutive Lowland League fixture

Cameron Breadner (right) in action earlier in his career (Pic by Greg Macvean)

"Cammy’s one I worked with when I was at St Mirren,” Braves manager Ricky Waddell told the Times and Speaker.

"He suffered at the end of his time at St Mirren in the summer when he suffered a dislocated elbow trying to do an overhead kick in training.

"He was looking for a club and I know Morton were keen on him. I was on at him the whole summer and he eventually went into Morton which was fair enough.

“Gus MacPherson (Morton manager) would have taken him if it wasn’t for their budget really.

"I pinched in and I think Cammy will be a big player for us.”

"I’ve got a group of young players, Cammy being one of them, who really have good potential to kick on and keep working hard.”

The victory over Spartans put Braves ninth with 16 points from 10 games ahead of a home league fixture against East Stirlingshire after we went to press on Tuesday.

“I was pleased with Saturday,” Waddell said.

"I can’t remember the last time we won three games in a row to be honest with you.

"We defended well in the game and we deserved what we got I thought.

"Spartans are probably saying something different. They had a bit of the play early on but they didn’t create too much.

"We were really down to the bare bones the last couple of weeks with a ridiculous amount of injuries.

"Going into the Edinburgh Uni game, the first of the three games we won, I think we had nine injuries that day.

"But we have good depth to the squad and they’re all really different as well.”

Braves had been due to have a home Lowland League clash against Celtic B this Saturday but that game has been postponed due to Celtic B’s participation in the Challenge Cup.

"We need a wee break,” Waddell said. “With a third of the season gone I usually do a bit of a review to see where we are leaking goals, where are we scoring goals?