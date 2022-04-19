BREAKING: Scottish top flight to have VAR from December

SPFL clubs have voted for the introduction of Video Assisted Referee (VAR) in Scotland’s top flight next season.

By Craig Goldthorp
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 1:31 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 1:32 pm

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

VAR has been in use in England since the 2019-2020 season (Pic by Lindsey Parnaby/AFP via Getty Images)

The system – already used in major European leagues - is set to be started midway through the 2022-2023 campaign when the Scottish Premiership restarts in December following the World Cup in Qatar.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The total VAR expenditure of £1.2million per season will be met by the 12 clubs on a sliding scale, with the champions paying around £195,000 and the 12th-placed team £67,000. All 42 SPFL clubs voted for this on Tuesday.

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander has previously said he is a fan of VAR, with ’Well notably suffering from two ‘offside’ Rangers goals in recent campaigns which were wrongly given.

SPFLVARGraham AlexanderQatarScottish Premiership