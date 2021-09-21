Caledonian Braves 0-1 Stirling University: Braves boss Ricky Waddell gutted at first round William Hill Scottish Cup exit

Caledonian Braves boss Ricky Waddell was devastated by cup exit (Library pic by Michael Gillen)

“I thought we started brightly enough,” Waddell told Braves TV. “Then we kind of went into a wee spell, I think it was about 30 minutes, where I didn’t think we played well enough.

"I thought we were loose in possession and that’s when they scored. For the goal we gave away possession and didn’t move quick enough to get on the ball.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Then we didn’t do the basics defensively.

"They are a decent side when they get the ball round about the box. We didn’t match a runner, didn’t deal with the cross, didn’t defend it properly and then we lose the game on that moment.

“So I’m pretty disappointed. Second half I thought we played really well. I thought we were the better side, I thought we created opportunities but obviously not enough.

"If you’ve got five minutes of injury time and you don’t score then your question is: ‘Do you deserve to win’.

"I thought we probably didn’t deserve to win but I thought we might have taken it to a replay. It wasn’t meant to be and the boys are gutted in there as the staff are so we need to take that on the chin.”

Braves return to Lowland League action at Bo’ness United this Saturday.