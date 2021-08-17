Capacity crowds to be allowed at Fir Park again

Fir Park Stadium in Motherwell

North Lanarkshire Council has approved a return for a maximum of 13,677 spectators for forthcoming matches.

As a result, all season ticket holders will be able to sit in their allocated seats from the Steelmen’s match with Dundee on Saturday, August 28 onwards.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The approval will be kept under review by North Lanarkshire Council and may be subject to change, should issues arise relating to the perceived risk of the spread of Covid-19 directly related to the decision to return to full capacity.

Meanwhile, ’Well chairman Jim McMahon has admitted that a major overhaul of the playing squad this summer could be affecting results.

The Steelmen – defeated 1-0 at Dundee in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday – haven’t won either of their opening two Premiership fixtures ahead of this Saturday’s league trip to Livingston.

McMahon said: “It’s very hard to have a settled team for any club in Scotland now.

"So the renewal of players is becoming a sort of endemic feature of all football.

"It's getting new players in, it’s getting them adapted to the new manager’s thinking, it’s getting the confidence.

"I was up at Dundee, it was disappointing. I go to virtually all the games and I love going.