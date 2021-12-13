Carluke Rovers 0-4 Clydebank: Rovers boss Mark Weir proud of his side's battling display against Premier opposition

Penalty for handball was awarded against Rovers Maxime Neossi, wearing blue (Library pic by Kevin Ramage)

Although Carluke ultimately lost 4-0 in this The Kilmarnock Pie West of Scotland League Cup clash, it was only 1-0 in first half stoppage time when the Premier Division big guns won and scored a penalty to double their lead against the Conference B underdogs.

Just after Mark O’Reilly blazed a chance over the bar for Carluke, play surged to the other end where the spot kick was given for handball against Carluke defender Maxime Neossi, and the decision could have gone either way.

"You are up against it against a team like Clydebank but after the game I was actually delighted with the way that we played,” Weir said. “We gave everything.

"I thought we did exceptionally well in the first half, really good. The penalty right on half-time kind of killed the game.

"I didn’t really see the penalty incident. It came from a corner kick, the guy headered it, Maxi said he was pushed, he put his hands up and the guy headered it off his hand.

"As I said to Maxi, he's an experienced player, so if that happens he should hit the deck. If he falls to the ground it’s a free-kick to us.

"We went in 2-0 down, a wee bit deflated. The third goal killed the game and the fourth goal was in the 90th minute.”

Rovers visit Ashfield in the league this Saturday, with kick-off at 1.30pm.