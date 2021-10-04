Carluke Rovers 5-4 Glasgow United: Gaffer Mark Weir delighted as Rovers clinch win in final minute of nine-goal thriller

Marc Smith scores Carluke's fourth goal in the win over Glasgow United (Pic by Kevin Ramage)

The John Cumming Stadium gaffer celebrated riotously on the touchline as Rovers scored a 92nd minute winner to complete an incredible comeback from 2-0 down against 10-man Glasgow United to prevail 5-4 in Saturday’s astonishing home West of Scotland League Conference B encounter.

"I was going ballistic on the touchline when the winning goal went in,” Weir told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

"It doesn’t happen very often so I was doing cartwheels to be honest with you!

"I think that threat to quit a few weeks back was a kind of spur of the moment type thing. I’ve been there 22 years and I’m not going to walk away just as easy as what I was saying.

"The guys have picked up. I’m still bringing in some under-20 players who’ve stepped up to the plate and we’re grinding out results now so I’m delighted.”

Saturday’s game saw Glasgow go 2-0 up through a Greg Kane own goal and a Ross Barclay strike.

Glasgow’s Anthony Dempsey was shown a straight red card on 36 minutes for a bad challenge on James Frame and Rovers hit back after the break.

Goals by Dillon Duddy and Kane made it 2-2 but Glasgow went ahead again from the spot after a foul on Jordan McGrotty.

Duddy headed in for 3-3 before Barclay netted from 25 yards for 4-3 to the visitors.

But Rovers won it thanks to goals by Marc Smith and Dylan Dailly.

Weir added: “Brilliant, very pleasing considering our first half performance wasn’t up to standard. In the second half, to come from 2-0 down to win 5-4 was great.

"In the 15-minute spell at the end of the first half after they were reduced to 10 men I thought we would have taken control but we didn’t.

"Once I got the boys in and had a pep talk with them, they came out the traps flying.”