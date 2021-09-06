Carluke Rovers boss Mark Weir abandons vow to quit as gaffer after 2-1 win at Dalry Thistle

Dylan Dailly netted Carluke's first goal at Dalry (Pic by Kevin Ramage)

The Greenock debacle had led to Rovers boss Mark Weir threatening to quit within a fortnight if his players didn’t improve, but the gaffer has now abandoned thoughts of resignation after a much improved display.

"I had a wee pep talk last Monday night after training and I got a response which was pleasing,” Weir told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

"The guys knew it (the 8-0 defeat) wasn’t acceptable and they’ve stepped up to the mark.

“It was a massive win on Saturday. There was fight, desire, commitment, everything that I asked the guys to produce was there, which wasn’t there the previous week.”

Dalry headed in from a first half corner to go 1-0 up before Carluke got a deserved equaliser on 67 minutes when Dylan Dailly slotted home.

The winner came eight minutes later when Jamie Dickson’s driven cross from the left went in off a Dalry defender.

"We made it hard for ourselves in the end but we’ll take the three points all day long,” Weir said.

"There were a few sticky patches in the game but it was night and day compared to the previous week and I was a lot more happy.

"Coming away with three points made my Saturday night for a change so I was a lot happier.

"We had enough chances probably first half to win the game but we didn’t take them.

"Going into the second half I was confident that we would have taken something or scored a goal at least.

"Once we got the first goal there was only going to be one winner after that.

"I’m looking to go nowhere at the moment. We need to look forward now rather than behind us, to another massive game on Saturday against Cambuslang who are flying at the moment and seem to be scoring goals for fun.”