Carluke Rovers lose friendly after going 2-0 up

Paul Davies watched his side surrender a two-goal lead on Saturday

Rovers were 2-0 up early in the second half through goals by Dillon Duddy and James Frame before losing three goals to crash to defeat.

"We played very well in the first half,” said Carluke boss Paul Davies. “I felt we dominated the game, no real trouble.

"And then in the second half it was like a different team had turned up.

"They score on the counter and then we give away a penalty and it’s 2-2 before they got a winner.

"I just think we got a little bit complacent in the second half. We struggled to deal with their one striker who seemed to cause our two centre halves lots of problems.

"But it was a friendly match. It allowed us to evaluate players.