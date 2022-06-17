The 43-year-old has overseen over 1000 matches in Scotland after two decades.

Referee Bobby Madden has quit Scottish football to pursue a new role in England with the FA.

The Category One whistler has been one of the most experienced Scottish FA officials in recent years having overseen over 1000 games in Scotland.

The whistler has taken charge of several high-profile fixtures including major league and cup finals and Old Firm derbies.

Referee Bobby Madden attracted criticism for his performance in last Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The 43-year-old was made an official FIFA referee in 2010 and has been the man in the middle of a host of international matches but he must now relinquish that status to relocate to England.

Madden will join the National Group of referees from the 2022/23 season, which will involve him taking charge of primarily Sky Bet League One and League two games.

Posting a message on his Instagram account. Madden said: “I say goodbye to Scottish football after almost 20 years of amazing memories and experiences since I began the entrance class in August 2002.

“I have refereed over 400 professional fixtures since being promoted to Category 1 in 2008, including both major cup finals and many memorable matches.

“In line with other professional development opportunities I’m undertaking I’m excited to start a new chapter in the English Football League from season 2022/23.

“I will be joining their National List of referees, officiating in Leagues 1 & 2 and I welcome the new challenge.

“I will definitely miss the fantastic crowd interaction in Scotland and hopefully won’t be too long until the English fans make me feel as welcome!”

“I would like to thank the Scottish FA and all my colleagues for their support over the years - from my first match as a young referee to various derby matches and international appointments.