Celebrity Celtic fans: Famous footballers who support Celtic

These footballers have supported the hoops

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 05:00 BST

Celtic go to Ibrox today for the first Glasgow derby of the season. Here’s a look at some of the Celtic connections for famous football players.

Popular broadcaster and former Nottingham Forest striker Collymore is never afraid to air an opinion on events in Scottish football and previously stated to being a Rangers fan before changing allegiance to Celtic after receiving various forms of abuse. He commented: “Celtic fans worldwide. I was told as a kid you were my enemy. I learned you’re my closest friends.”

1. Stan Collymore

Popular broadcaster and former Nottingham Forest striker Collymore is never afraid to air an opinion on events in Scottish football and previously stated to being a Rangers fan before changing allegiance to Celtic after receiving various forms of abuse. He commented: “Celtic fans worldwide. I was told as a kid you were my enemy. I learned you’re my closest friends.”

The Manchester United stalwart has never hidden from the fact he grew up a Hoops supporter but once declared there was more chance of him joining Rangers over his boyhood heroes during his playing career.

2. Darren Fletcher

The Manchester United stalwart has never hidden from the fact he grew up a Hoops supporter but once declared there was more chance of him joining Rangers over his boyhood heroes during his playing career. Photo: IAN MACNICOL

Former Borussia Dortmund utility man and Hoops target Grosskretuz previously spoke about his fondness for the Bhoys in 2014, stating he has a great affinity for the club after paying a visit to a Celtic pub in Glasgow. He added: “The people started signing my name. I will never forget that. There is a connection between Celtic and Dortmund supporters.”

3. Kevin Großkreutz

Former Borussia Dortmund utility man and Hoops target Grosskretuz previously spoke about his fondness for the Bhoys in 2014, stating he has a great affinity for the club after paying a visit to a Celtic pub in Glasgow. He added: “The people started signing my name. I will never forget that. There is a connection between Celtic and Dortmund supporters.”

Ex-West Ham and QPR star Sinclair revealed in 2016 the main reason he supports Celtic is due to his mum hailing from Sligo and his step dad being a huge fan of the club.

4. Trevor Sinclair

Ex-West Ham and QPR star Sinclair revealed in 2016 the main reason he supports Celtic is due to his mum hailing from Sligo and his step dad being a huge fan of the club. Photo: Alex Livesey

