Register
BREAKING
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Peaky Blinders actor Paul Anderson declared his allegiances by appearing in a video on Kieran Tierney’s Twitter feed in character as Arthur Shelby holding up a Celtic shirt. Peaky Blinders actor Paul Anderson declared his allegiances by appearing in a video on Kieran Tierney’s Twitter feed in character as Arthur Shelby holding up a Celtic shirt.
Peaky Blinders actor Paul Anderson declared his allegiances by appearing in a video on Kieran Tierney’s Twitter feed in character as Arthur Shelby holding up a Celtic shirt.

Celebrity Football Fans: 28 actors who support Celtic

Hail hail, the Celtic actors are here

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 12:49 BST

Rangers play Celtic this weekend for the first Glasgow derby of the season. Fans all over the world will watch the match, including famous fans of the Hoops. Here are famous actors that are Celtic supporters.

Clare Grogan, Altered Images lead singer, has acted in EastEnders, Red Dwarf, Skins and Father Ted. She says: “For me, and for a lot of people growing up in Glasgow, Celtic is almost a cultural thing. It’s part of your upbringing, and Celtic has always been in my life.”

1. Clare Grogan

Clare Grogan, Altered Images lead singer, has acted in EastEnders, Red Dwarf, Skins and Father Ted. She says: “For me, and for a lot of people growing up in Glasgow, Celtic is almost a cultural thing. It’s part of your upbringing, and Celtic has always been in my life.” Photo: Submitted

Easterhouse actor Tommy Flanagan has starred in Hollywood blockbusters such as Braveheart, Guardians Of The Galaxy and Sin City. He is a life-long Celtic fan.

2. Tommy Flanagan

Easterhouse actor Tommy Flanagan has starred in Hollywood blockbusters such as Braveheart, Guardians Of The Galaxy and Sin City. He is a life-long Celtic fan. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Hollywood star James McAvoy is a dyed-in-the-wool Celtic fan who once said his dream acting role would be playing Hoops legend Jimmy Johnstone.

3. James McAvoy

Hollywood star James McAvoy is a dyed-in-the-wool Celtic fan who once said his dream acting role would be playing Hoops legend Jimmy Johnstone. Photo: Photo: Third Party

People huv tae know: Jane McCarry, who played Isa Drennan in Still Game is a Celtic fan and has made half-time appearances at Parkhead.

4. Jane McCarry

People huv tae know: Jane McCarry, who played Isa Drennan in Still Game is a Celtic fan and has made half-time appearances at Parkhead. Photo: jeffholmes

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:CelticSupportersGlasgow