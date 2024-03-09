Celebrity Football Fans: 29 actors who support Celtic

Fans all over the world will watch as Celtic continue their campaign to retain the league trophy, including famous fans of the Hoops.
Pierce Brosnan is the latest to declare his allegiance, joining the team of famous actors that support Celtic.
1. Paul Anderson
Peaky Blinders actor Paul Anderson declared his allegiances by appearing in a video on Kieran Tierney’s Twitter feed in character as Arthur Shelby holding up a Celtic shirt.
2. Clare Grogan
Clare Grogan, Altered Images lead singer, has acted in EastEnders, Red Dwarf, Skins and Father Ted. She says: “For me, and for a lot of people growing up in Glasgow, Celtic is almost a cultural thing. It’s part of your upbringing, and Celtic has always been in my life.” Photo: Submitted
3. Tommy Flanagan
Easterhouse actor Tommy Flanagan has starred in Hollywood blockbusters such as Braveheart, Guardians Of The Galaxy and Sin City. He is a life-long Celtic fan. Photo: Frederick M. Brown
4. James McAvoy
Hollywood star James McAvoy is a dyed-in-the-wool Celtic fan who once said his dream acting role would be playing Hoops legend Jimmy Johnstone. Photo: Photo: Third Party