James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan showed his love for the hoops while filming upcoming Western film Unholy Trinity in Montana, wearing a Celtic strip alongside actor Gianni Capaldi and Brosnan's sons Dylan and Paris.

Celebrity Football Fans: 29 actors who support Celtic

Hail hail, the Celtic actors are here

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 12:49 GMT
Updated 9th Mar 2024, 07:55 GMT

Fans all over the world will watch as Celtic continue their campaign to retain the league trophy, including famous fans of the Hoops.

Pierce Brosnan is the latest to declare his allegiance, joining the team of famous actors that support Celtic.

Peaky Blinders actor Paul Anderson declared his allegiances by appearing in a video on Kieran Tierney’s Twitter feed in character as Arthur Shelby holding up a Celtic shirt.

Peaky Blinders actor Paul Anderson declared his allegiances by appearing in a video on Kieran Tierney's Twitter feed in character as Arthur Shelby holding up a Celtic shirt.

Clare Grogan, Altered Images lead singer, has acted in EastEnders, Red Dwarf, Skins and Father Ted. She says: “For me, and for a lot of people growing up in Glasgow, Celtic is almost a cultural thing. It’s part of your upbringing, and Celtic has always been in my life.”

Clare Grogan, Altered Images lead singer, has acted in EastEnders, Red Dwarf, Skins and Father Ted. She says: "For me, and for a lot of people growing up in Glasgow, Celtic is almost a cultural thing. It's part of your upbringing, and Celtic has always been in my life."

Easterhouse actor Tommy Flanagan has starred in Hollywood blockbusters such as Braveheart, Guardians Of The Galaxy and Sin City. He is a life-long Celtic fan.

Easterhouse actor Tommy Flanagan has starred in Hollywood blockbusters such as Braveheart, Guardians Of The Galaxy and Sin City. He is a life-long Celtic fan.

Hollywood star James McAvoy is a dyed-in-the-wool Celtic fan who once said his dream acting role would be playing Hoops legend Jimmy Johnstone.

Hollywood star James McAvoy is a dyed-in-the-wool Celtic fan who once said his dream acting role would be playing Hoops legend Jimmy Johnstone.

